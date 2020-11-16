Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AON by 32,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in AON by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in AON by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 85,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AON by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Shares of AON opened at $204.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $196.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

