IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $39,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $65,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

