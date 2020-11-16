Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 398.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

