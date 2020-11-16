First Trust Advisors LP Sells 51,670 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Entegris worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $85.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

