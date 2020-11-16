First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 38,115 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $34,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $345.86 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $362.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $23,473,398. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

