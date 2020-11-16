First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 89,978 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Open Text worth $40,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.27 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Beacon Securities cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

