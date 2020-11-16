First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 195,851 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 306.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $32,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $749,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,314,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,296,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.