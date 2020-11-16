First Trust Advisors LP Has $32.36 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,544,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $355.67 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.64.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

