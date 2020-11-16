AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

