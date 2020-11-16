Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 26,164 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.