First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 116,238 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $35,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

