First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Q2 worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Q2 by 34.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Q2 by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $965,291.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,395 shares of company stock valued at $33,693,736 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Stephens boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.