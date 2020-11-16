Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $33,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,277,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

