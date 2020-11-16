Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,363 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,707,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

