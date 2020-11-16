The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE TD opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.