First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.63 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $37,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

CSOD opened at $40.89 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

