SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG opened at $63.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

