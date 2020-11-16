First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,121 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

