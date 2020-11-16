Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.87% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45.

