Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,940.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

