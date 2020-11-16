American International Group Inc. Sells 12,270 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

