American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

