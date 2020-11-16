American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF
American International Group Inc. Sells 12,270 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc
American International Group Inc. Sells 12,270 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc
Financial Comparison: Mercer International and Pope & Talbot
Financial Comparison: Mercer International and Pope & Talbot
American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Clorox Co
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Clorox Co
Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 31,328 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 31,328 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report