Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $207.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

