Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 31,328 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after purchasing an additional 926,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $123,367,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,734,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 357,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

