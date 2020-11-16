Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 49,508 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 213.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO opened at $16.92 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $725.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

