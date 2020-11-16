Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $199.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $163.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

