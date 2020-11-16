Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

ADSK opened at $251.00 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

