Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,956 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

