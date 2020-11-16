Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 74.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 43.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNH opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

