Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $63,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after buying an additional 59,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $150.52 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $153.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.