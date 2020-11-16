Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chart Industries by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $93.59 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

