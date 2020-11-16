Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $61,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $83.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

