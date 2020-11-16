Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $230.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $236.62.

