Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,544 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 92.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.