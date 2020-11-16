Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.