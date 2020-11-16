Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cactus worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

