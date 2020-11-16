Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 655 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $928,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $70.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

