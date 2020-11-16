Securian Asset Management Inc Takes $451,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

