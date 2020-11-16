Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $12,652,118 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $258.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

