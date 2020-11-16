Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after acquiring an additional 447,991 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

