Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 236,144.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,236.53.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,301.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,134.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

