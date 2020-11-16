Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.