Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 99,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Crane by 87.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $61.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 1.45. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

