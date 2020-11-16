Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 589 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

