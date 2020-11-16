Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

