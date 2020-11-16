Securian Asset Management Inc Has $378,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:JEF opened at $23.26 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.