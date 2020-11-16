Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $205,000 Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 86.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.41.

WIX opened at $244.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

