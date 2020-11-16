Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,816 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000.

FVAL stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

