PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

PPG stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

