Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,896,000 after acquiring an additional 323,334 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

SMH stock opened at $196.20 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45.

