Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,896,000 after acquiring an additional 323,334 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,899,000.

SMH stock opened at $196.20 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,816 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,816 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF
PPG Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
PPG Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report